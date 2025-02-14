What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Iron Mountain Stock?

Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) provides records management, data management solutions, and information destruction services. Valued at $30.1 billion by market cap, the company serves banking, energy, entertainment, health care, insurance, law firm, life science, retail, and pharmaceutical industries.

Shares of this global leader in information management services have outperformed the broader market over the past year. IRM has gained 42.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 23.5%. However, in 2025, IRM stock is down 9.4%, compared to the SPX’s 4% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, IRM’s outperformance looks more pronounced compared to the Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 10.5% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 2.8% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

Iron Mountain's strong performance is driven by solid results in storage, service, and data center businesses. The company's focus on digital solutions, data center expansion, and customer retention is key to its success. By shifting to digital services and leveraging customer relationships, IRM is poised to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Moreover, expansion into high-growth markets and sustainability initiatives also play a key role in its strategic goals.

On Feb. 13, IRM shares closed down more than 7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted FFO of $1.24 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.20. The company’s revenue was $1.58 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $1.6 billion. IRM expects full-year adjusted FFO in the range of $4.85 to $4.95, and expects revenue to be between $6.7 billion and $6.8 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2024, analysts expect IRM’s FFO to grow 128.4% to $4.18 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the eight analysts covering IRM stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Feb. 13, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Brendan Lynch maintained a “Buy” rating on IRM with a price target of $130, implying a potential upside of 36.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $120.88 represents a 26.9% premium to IRM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $140 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 47%.

