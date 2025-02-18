What Are Wall Street Analysts’ Target Price for Hasbro Stock?

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, functions as a toy and game company. Valued at $8.5 billion by market cap, the company offers a diverse range of toys, games, interactive software, puzzles, and infant products through popular brands like MAGIC: THE GATHERING, Hasbro Gaming, PLAY-DOH, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, PEPPA PIG, and more.

Shares of this toy giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. HAS has gained 15.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 22.3%. However, in 2025, HAS stock is up 8.8%,surpassing SPX’s 4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, HAS’ underperformance is also apparent compared to the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 27.5% over the past year. However, HAS’ returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 1.2% gains over the same time frame.

HAS' weak consumer demand and declining revenue have led to its underperformance, reflecting constrained growth prospects.

On Oct. 24, HAS shares closed down more than 6% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.73 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.31. The company’s revenue was $1.28 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $1.30 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2024, analysts expected HAS’ EPS to grow 53.8% to $3.86 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 10 analysts covering HAS stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with seven analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 14, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) analyst Christopher Horvers maintained a “Buy” rating on HAS with a price target of $75, implying a potential upside of 23.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $76.10 represents a 25.1% premium to HAS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $95 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 56.2%.

