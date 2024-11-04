What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for General Motors Stock?

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, General Motors Company ( GM ) is a leading force in the automotive industry with a market cap of $56 billion . The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling various vehicles, including cars, trucks, and electric vehicles, under well-known brands like Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac, and Buick.

GM has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. The stock has gained 82% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied nearly 35.2% . In 2024, the stock is up 41.9%, compared to SPX's 20.1% gains on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, GM also outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLY ). The exchange-traded fund has gained 30% over the past 52 weeks.

On Oct. 22, General Motors shares surged nearly 10% after the company reported a strong Q3 profit of $3 billion, driven by stable U.S. vehicle prices and increased revenue despite lower sales volume. The company’s adjusted EPS of $2.96 surpassed the Wall Street forecasts of $2.49, while its revenue of $48.8 billion topped Wall Street's expectations of $44 billion. General Motors anticipates full-year EPS to be between $10 and $10.50.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GM’s EPS to grow 34.6% year over year to $10.34. The company’s earnings surprise history is robust. It beat the consensus estimate in all four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering GM stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 "Strong Buy" ratings, one "Moderate Buy," 10 "Holds," and three "Strong Sells."

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 13 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 23, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a ‘ Buy ’ rating on General Motors, with a price target of $60, which indicates a 4.6% upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $59.62 represents a 17.7% premium to GM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $98 suggests an upside potential of 92.3%.

