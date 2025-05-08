What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for GE Vernova Stock?

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) is a global energy technology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Established in 2024 following GE Aerospace’s (GE) strategic split, it focuses on electrification and decarbonization across the energy sector and is currently valued at a market cap of $101.4 billion.

Shares of the sustainable energy giant have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. GEV has surged 143.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 8.6%. On a YTD basis, shares of GEV are up 23.7%, compared to SPX’s 4.3% dip.

Zooming in, the company has also outpaced the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 7.9% return over the past year and a 1.8% YTD gain.

On Apr. 23, GE Vernova saw its stock rise as much as 10% following its Q1 2025 earnings report, before settling to a mid-single-digit gain by midday. The company showcased strong momentum in the global shift toward electrification, reaffirming its full-year guidance despite economic uncertainties like tariff tensions.

The company reported $10.2 billion in orders, up 8% organically, driven by a 16% surge in services and a 43% jump in Power equipment demand. Revenue climbed 15% organically to $8 billion, supported by growth across both equipment and services. With a healthy $8.1 billion cash balance and $1.3 billion returned to shareholders, GE Vernova reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect GEV’s EPS to grow 198.8% year-over-year to $7.17. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 27 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 22 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 17, Guggenheim analyst Joseph Osha reaffirmed his “Buy” rating on GE Vernova and maintained a price target of $380.

As of writing, GEV is trading above the mean price target of $402.35. The Street-high price target of $500 implies a potential upside of 22.9% from the current price levels.

