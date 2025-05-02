What are Wall Street Analysts’ Target Price for Freeport-McMoRan Stock?

Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) engages in the mining of mineral properties that primarily explore for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. With a market cap of $52.3 billion, the company’s operations span North America, South America, and Indonesia.

Shares of the mining company have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. FCX has dropped 27.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.7%. However, shares of FCX are down 4.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 4.7% decline.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Looking closer, Freeport-McMoRan has also performed weaker than the Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF’s (ICOP) 14.5% dip over the past 52 weeks and 2.8% return on a YTD basis.

FCX’s stock rose 6.9% following the release of its strong Q1 2025 results on Apr. 24. Although revenue for the quarter declined 9.4% year-over-year to $5.7 billion, it still surpassed the consensus estimate of $5.3 billion. The company reported copper sales of 872 million pounds, exceeding its January 2025 guidance. Its adjusted EPS met analysts’ expectations, coming in at $0.24.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect FCX’s adjusted EPS to increase 9.5% year-over-year to $1.62. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or met the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and five “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with six “Moderate Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 25, Jefferies raised Freeport-McMoRan's price target to $50 while maintaining a “Buy” rating.

As of writing, Freeport-McMoRan is trading below the mean price target of $46. The Street-high price target of $55 implies a modest potential upside of 51.1% from the current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.