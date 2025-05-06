What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Emerson Electric Stock?

Saint Louis, Missouri-based Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a technology and software company that provides various solutions. With a market cap of $61.1 billion, the company offers control systems, sensors, and valves, as well as electrical infrastructure and tools for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide.

Shares of this automation giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. EMR has gained 1.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 10.2%. In 2025, EMR stock is down 12.6%, compared to SPX’s 3.9% decline on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, EMR’s underperformance looks less pronounced compared to the Gabelli Automation ETF (GAST). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 2.2% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 4.3% losses on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s double-digit dip over the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, EMR shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.38 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.28. The company’s revenue was $4.18 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $4.21 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS to be between $5.85 and $6.05.

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect EMR’s EPS to grow 8.2% to $5.94 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering EMR stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” four “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 22, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) analyst Brett Linzey kept an “Outperform” rating on EMR and lowered the price target to $135, implying a potential upside of 24.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $130.08 represents a 20% premium to EMR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $160 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 47.6%.

