What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Eastman Chemical Stock?

With a market cap of $11.7 billion, Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is a global specialty materials leader dedicated to innovation and sustainability. Headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, Eastman develops advanced materials, additives, and functional products that serve diverse industries, including automotive, consumer goods, and healthcare, driving efficiency and environmental responsibility worldwide.

Shares of Eastman Chemical have underperformed the broader market over the past year. The stock has gained 19% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 23%. However, in 2025, EMN is up 10.1% compared to SPX’s 4% rise on a YTD basis.

Focusing on sector performance, EMN has outperformed the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 3.8% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 8% gains on a YTD basis lagged behind the stock’s returns over the same time frame.

Eastman Chemical released its Q4 earnings on Jan. 30, with shares rising 7.5% in the following session. The company posted an adjusted EPS of $1.87, beating Wall Street expectations of $1.58, while revenue of $2.25 billion slightly missed the $2.26 billion estimate. For the full year, Eastman reported a profit of $905 million, or $7.67 per share, on $9.38 billion in revenue. The company projects full-year earnings between $8 and $8.75 per share.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EMN’s EPS to grow 8.4% year over year to $8.55 on a diluted basis. The company's earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in all four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering EMN stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a two months ago, with six analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 13, Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical's price target to $105 from $102 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating, citing updated estimates following its Q4 and full-year 2024 results and new 2025 guidance.

The mean price target is $114.70, representing a premium of 14.1% compared to EMN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $128 suggests an upside potential of 27.3%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.