What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for DuPont de Nemours Stock?

Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) provides technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions. Valued at a market cap of $31.9 billion, the company operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments and serves markets including electronics, transportation, construction, health and wellness, food, and worker safety.

Shares of this chemical company have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. DD has gained 17.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 20.7%. Nonetheless, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 6.9%, outpacing SPX’s 3.2% rise.

Narrowing the focus, DD has outpaced the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 7.4% return over the past 52 weeks and a 6.1% gain on a YTD basis.

On Feb. 11, shares of DuPont closed up 6.9% after its Q4 earnings release as the company delivered better-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share and revenues of $3.1 billion. Compared to the previous year, earnings rose by a notable 29.9%, while revenue increased by 7% annually.

DD benefited from the growing semiconductors market, which resulted in a robust 10.6% annual rise in its key Electronics & Industrial segment. Solid growth in its Water & Protection unit further supported the results. The company also raised its full-year 2025 EPS guidance to $4.30-$4.40, adding to the uptick.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect DuPont’s EPS to grow 6.6% year over year to $4.34. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It surpassed the Wall Street estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy,” which is based on 10 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” three “Hold,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with nine analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.

On Jan. 15, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set an “Overweight” rating on DD and lowered its price target to $101, which indicates an almost 24% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $97.50 represents a 19.7% upside from DuPont’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $116 suggests an upside potential of 42.4%.

