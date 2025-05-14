What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Consolidated Edison Stock?

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), headquartered in New York, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses. With a market cap of $37.3 billion, the company is committed to providing safe and reliable energy services to millions of customers across its service territories.

Shares of this leading utility have underperformed the broader market over the past year. ED has gained 3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 12.7%. However, in 2025, ED’s stock rose 12.7%, surpassing the SPX’s marginal rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, ED’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 11.8% over the past year. However, ED’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s 5.2% returns over the same time frame.

On May 1, ED shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $2.26, up 5.1% year over year. ED expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $5.50 to $5.70.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect ED’s EPS to grow 4.1% to $5.62 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 17 analysts covering ED stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, 10 “Holds,” and four “Strong Sells.”

The configuration is consistent over the past three months.

On May 6, BofA analyst Ross Fowler kept a “Buy” rating on ED and lowered the price target to $119, implying a potential upside of 18.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $107.90 represents a 7.3% premium to ED’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $120 suggests a notable upside potential of 19.3%.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.