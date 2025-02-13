What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for CME Group Stock?

Valued at $87.1 billion by market cap, CME Group Inc. (CME) operates as the world’s leading derivatives marketplace. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, metals, weather, and real estate.

CME Group has marginally underperformed the broader market over the past year but significantly outperformed in 2025. CME stock has soared 20.4% over the past 52 weeks and 7.2% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.5% gains over the past year and 2.9% returns in 2025.

Zooming in further, while CME has lagged behind the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF’s (KCE) 35.8% surge over the past year, it has significantly outpaced KCE’s 2.7% gains in 2025.

CME Group’s stock prices soared nearly 3% in yesterday’s trading session after the release of its fiscal 2024 results. The company observed solid daily volumes throughout the year and delivered a 9.9% year-over-year surge in total revenues to a record $6.1 billion. Furthermore, its Q4 revenues of $1.5 billion surpassed the Street’s expectations by 1.3%. Meanwhile, the company reported a robust 9.3% year-over-year growth in annual earnings to shareholders, reaching $3.5 billion and representing an impressive net margin of 56.8%.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in December, CME Group is expected to deliver a marginal growth in earnings to $10.34 per share. On a more positive note, the company has a promising earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters. Its EPS of $2.52 for Q4 2024 surpassed the consensus estimates by 3.3%.

Among the 18 analysts covering the CME stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy,” nine “Hold,” one “Moderate Buy,” and two “Strong Sell” ratings.

This configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago when seven analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Jan. 30, Keefe Bruyette analyst Kyle Voigt reiterated a “Market Perform” rating on CME, while raising the price target to $177.

While CME is trading above its mean price target of $245.65, the street-high target of $275 suggests a 10.5% upside potential from current price levels.

