What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Citizens Financial Group Stock?

With a market cap of $17 billion , Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ( CFG ) is a leading bank holding company in the United States, providing a wide range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses, and large corporations. The company operates through its Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments across multiple regions.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company's shares have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CFG has increased 8.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 9.2%. Moreover, shares of Citizens Financial are down 10.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 3.7% drop.

More Top Stocks Daily:

In addition, the bank has also lagged behind the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 20.6% return over the past 52 weeks.

Despite beating earnings expectations with a Q1 2025 EPS of $0.77, Citizens Financial shares fell 1.8% on Apr. 16. Net interest income declined to $1.4 billion, pressured by a drop in average interest-earning assets . Capital market fees dropped 15% to $100 million, reflecting reduced M&A activity, and highlighting weakness in the bank’s fee-generating business.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect CFG’s EPS to grow 15.4% year-over-year to $3.74. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or met the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Holds.”

On Apr. 16, RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy reiterated a “Buy” rating on Citizens Financial and maintained a price target of $44 .

As of writing, CFG is trading below the mean price target of $46.31. The Street-high price target of $57 implies a potential upside of 46.2% from the current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.