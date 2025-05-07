What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Charles Schwab Stock?

Westlake, Texas-based The Charles Schwab Corporation ( SCHW ) operates as a savings and loan holding company. With a market cap of $151.2 billion , Charles Schwab provides various services including wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory.

The financial sector giant has significantly outperformed the broader market in 2025 but slightly lagged behind the market over the past year. SCHW stock has surged 11.9% on a YTD basis and 7.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 4.7% dip in 2025 and 8.2% gains over the past year.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, Charles Schwab has also outpaced the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF’s ( KCE ) 7.4% decline on a YTD basis and underperformed KCE’s 16% surge over the past year.

Charles Schwab’s stock prices observed a marginal uptick after the release of its impressive Q1 results on Apr. 17. The company’s total client assets increased by a solid 8.9% year-over-year to a staggering $9.9 trillion. Meanwhile, its net interest margin expanded by 20 bps to 253 bps, and its overall net revenues surged 18.1% year-over-year to $5.6 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by 1.5%. Furthermore, its adjusted net income soared 36.7% year-over-year to $2 billion, and its adjusted EPS of $1.04 surpassed the consensus estimates by 4%.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect SCHW to report a 30.2% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $4.23. Moreover, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has met or surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

The stock has a consensus “ Moderate Buy ” rating overall. Of the 22 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 15 “Strong Buys,” three “Moderate Buys,” one “Hold,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is notably more bullish than three months ago, when only 12 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations and two suggested “Moderate Buy” ratings.

On Apr. 25, Goldman Sachs ( GS ) analyst Alexander Blostein upgraded SCHW’s rating to “ Buy ,” and set a price target of $100.

SCHW’s mean price target of $88.05 implies a 6.3% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $103 suggests a 24.4% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.