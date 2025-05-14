What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for CBRE Group Stock?

With a market cap of $39.6 billion, CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States and internationally. Founded in 1906, the Dallas, Texas-based company offers a wide range of services to tenants, owners, lenders and investors in office, retail, industrial, multi-family and other types of commercial real estates in all major metropolitan areas.

Shares of the real estate giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year and have matched in 2025. CBRE stock has surged 49.1% over the past 52 weeks and marginally on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 12.7% over the past year and marginally in 2025.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, CBRE has also outperformed the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 8.4% surge over the past 52 weeks but has slightly lagged behind its 1% surge this year.

CBRE shares surged marginally following the release of its Q1 earnings on Apr. 24. The company reported a 12% year-over-year increase in its revenue, which came in at $8.9 billion. Moreover, its core EBITDA rose 27% from the prior year’s quarter to $540 million. The company’s adjusted FFO came in at $0.86 and surpassed the analyst estimates by 6.2%.

For the current year, ending in December, analysts expect CBRE’s FFO to increase 15.7% year over year to $5.90. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

CBRE stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. Out of 11 analysts covering the stock, seven rate it as a "Strong Buy," two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and two recommend a “Hold.”

The configuration has remained unchanged in recent months.

On Apr. 30, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a “Hold” rating on CBRE Group, with an adjusted price target of $131 raised from $129.

CBRE’s mean price target of $147.80 indicates a premium of 12.5% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $163 suggests an impressive 24.1% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.