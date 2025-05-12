What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Amphenol Stock?

Wallingford, Connecticut-based Amphenol Corporation (APH) designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the U.S., China, and internationally. With a market cap of $97.8 billion, Amphenol operates through Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems segments.
APH has notably outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. APH’s stock prices have surged 26.8% over the past 52 weeks and 16.5% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.6% gains over the past year and a 3.8% drop in 2025.
Narrowing the focus, APH has also outperformed the industry-focused Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 6.3% returns over the past 52 weeks and its 6.4% decline on a YTD basis.
Meanwhile, APH shares surged 8.2% following the release of its Q1 results on Apr. 23. The company’s net sales for the quarter soared 47.7% year-over-year to a record $4.8 billion and surpassed the Street's expectations. Moreover, the company’s adjusted operating margin expanded from 21.3% reported in the year-ago quarter to a record 23.5%, leading to a whopping 65% year-over-year growth in adjusted operating income to $1.1 billion. Additionally, Amphenol’s adjusted EPS soared 57.5% compared to the year-ago quarter to $0.63 and surpassed the Street’s forecasts by 21.2%.
For the current fiscal year 2025, ending in December, analysts expect APH to report an impressive 38.6% year-over-year growth in adjusted earnings to $2.62 per share. Moreover, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.
Furthermore, APH has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 12 “Strong Buys” and four “Holds.”
The configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, when 11 analysts gave "Strong Buy" recommendations.
On Apr. 24, Goldman Sachs (GS) analyst Mark Delaney maintained a “Buy” rating on APH and raised the price target from $72 to $80.
As of writing, APH’s mean price target of $85.07 implies a 5.2% premium to current price levels, while the Street-high target of $102 suggests a notable 26.1% upside potential.On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
