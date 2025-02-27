What Are Wall Street Analysts’ Target Price for Ameriprise Financial Stock?

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, operates as a financial planning and services firm. Valued at $50.5 billion by market cap, the company provides financial planning and products and services that are designed to be utilized as solutions for its clients' cash and liquidity, asset accumulation, income, protection, and estate and wealth transfer needs under the Columbia Threadneedle Investments brand.

Shares of this leading financial services company have outperformed the broader market over the past year. AMP has gained 28.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.5%. However, in 2025, AMP stock is down 1.3%, compared to SPX’s 1.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Active Investor:

Zooming in further, AMP’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 26.8% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 5.2% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

On Jan. 29, AMP reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down more than 4% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $9.36 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $8.94. The company’s adjusted revenue was $4.46 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4.45 billion.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect AMP’s EPS to grow 12.5% to $38.64 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 13 analysts covering AMP stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with five analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Feb. 10, Argus kept a “Buy” rating on AMP and raised the price target to $582, implying a potential upside of 10.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $571.90 represents an 8.9% premium to AMP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $642 suggests an upside potential of 22.2%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.