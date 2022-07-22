What Are The Rights Of A Co-Signer?

Co-signing a loan comes with some inherent risks. That’s why you should only agree to co-sign a loan after all other options have been exhausted.

However, co-signing may be the only way to give a friend, family member or other loved one an opportunity to access the financing they need. In this case, it’s crucial to understand what rights you have as a co-signer and what responsibilities you’ll take on after signing the dotted line.

What Is a Co-signer?

Lenders look at a prospective borrower’s credit score, income and other factors to determine if they’re a good candidate for a loan. If an applicant doesn’t qualify on their own, they may be able to add a co-signer to the loan, depending on the lender.

A co-signer is someone who meets the lender’s qualification requirements and agrees to repay the debt if the primary borrower is unable to do so. Adding a qualified co-signer can help you become eligible for many types of loans, including mortgages, car loans, personal loans and student loans. While almost anyone can co-sign a loan, most people ask a parent, spouse, relative or friend.

When Would You Need a Co-signer?

Many private student loan companies require that students add a co-signer because they don’t have the credit history to be eligible on their own. If you’re self-employed and are applying for a mortgage, getting a co-signer can help you be approved if you have less than two years of self-employment under your belt.

In some cases, having a co-signer can also help you get a lower interest rate than if you were to just apply by yourself. In fact, you may not qualify for the lowest interest rates from the best personal loans unless you have a co-signer.

Not all lenders allow co-signers, so you should double-check before applying. When you start a loan application, indicate that you will apply with a co-signer. The lender will then send them an application. They will likely have to include personal information like their income, employment history, Social Security number, contact details and more.

What Does Co-signing On a Loan Mean?

Co-signing on a loan is not a small favor. It’s a major request that has huge implications for the co-signer. When someone co-signs on a loan, they agree to take over responsibility for the loan if the original borrower stops making payments or defaults.

For example, if you co-sign on a car loan for a friend and they stop making payments, the lender will come after you for the remaining balance. If you can’t afford to make the payments, then you might end up defaulting and damaging your credit score, too. This will make it much harder for you to be approved for a loan, line of credit or credit card in the future.

Even if the borrower doesn’t default, co-signing can still impact your credit. Although you’re not the primary person responsible for repayment, how promptly the borrower makes their payments will impact your credit score.

Co-signer vs. Co-borrower

The main difference between a co-signer and a co-borrower is that a co-borrower is equally responsible for repayment throughout the life of the loan and has access to the loan proceeds.

Co-signers, on the other hand, don’t have access to the assets tied to the loan transaction and only have to make payments if the primary borrower defaults.

Co-signer Rights

Before you consider co-signing a loan, you should review your rights.

Co-signers Don’t Have Access to the Assets Attached to the Loan

Co-signers are not entitled to the loan proceeds or to the collateral backing of the loan. For example, if you co-sign on a home, you’re not on the deed and have no claim on the property. If you co-sign on a personal loan, you cannot legally receive access to those funds.

Co-signers May Be Able to Be Removed From the Loan

A co-signer release lets borrowers remove the co-signer from the loan without refinancing it into a new loan.

Many lenders offer co-signer release after a certain number of consecutive on-time payments. The exact time frame, however, will vary depending on the lender. Some may only require 12 months of consecutive on-time payments while others require that you have reached the halfway point of the repayment term.

Only the borrower can request co-signer release, not the co-signer. If you’re interested in co-signer release, read the loan contract and review the requirements. Then, contact the borrower and ask them to apply for co-signer release.

Co-signers Can Face Collections Before the Borrower

When you co-sign a loan, you legally agree to become responsible for the debt obligation if the primary borrower defaults. This also means that you may face collections for the unpaid amount before the borrower, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Co-signer Responsibilities

Before you consider co-signing a loan, you should make sure you know exactly what you’ll be responsible for.

Gather the Required Information to Apply

Lenders require co-signers to submit their own individual applications. Be sure to have the required information and documentation ready for when you apply. Lenders typically require information like a co-signer’s income, employment history, Social Security number, contact details and more.

Potentially Repaying the Debt

The primary responsibility of a co-signer is to repay the debt if the borrower defaults. You may also become responsible for any penalties and late fees, depending on the borrower’s monthly payment history.

Monitor the Loan Transaction

The co-signer should monitor their credit report and make sure that the borrower is making payments on time and in full. If possible, see if you can get notifications from the lender, like when a payment is late. This can help you stay on top of any problems before they snowball.

