What are the Next Eligible Securities for Inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index?

Nasdaq’s Mark Marex Talks Q-50 on #TradeTalks

This week, Mark Marex, CFA, discusses the Nasdaq Q-50 Index and performance:

Highlights:

Q50’s strong YTD performance in 2020 reflects its shared DNA with the Nasdaq-100

Most recent outperformance indicative of market strength spreading outward from the mega cap names to large & mid

From a sector composition perspective, Q50 falls somewhere between the Nasdaq-100 and the Composite: somewhat less concentrated (but still strong) in Tech, offset by increased Industrials and Healthcare exposure (but still no Financials)

By selecting the next 50 names that would be eligible for Nasdaq-100 inclusion, Q50 falls in the “upper-middle” market cap sweet spot that combines still-growing, innovative & established large companies with some ultra-high-growth midcap up-and-comers

Position sizing is much less skewed than the Nasdaq-100, with individual weights between 1-4% each and no fat “tails” on either end of the spectrum

For those concerned about continued market leadership by FAAMG but wanting to preserve exposure to high-quality Tech secular trends, Q50 is worth considering as an alternative or supplement to the Nasdaq-100, especially given its track record of maturing many well-known names into the 100 over the last decade-plus

For more information on the index, click here. For more Nasdaq index research and analysis, view our articles here.