What Are The Factors Behind Unilever's Expected Lack Of Revenue Growth Between 2018 and 2020?

Unilever’s (NYSE: UL) total revenue has grown from $58.35 billion in 2016 to $60.41 billion in 2018, on the back of strong growth in personal care revenue, which grew from $22.33 billion to $24.44 billion over the same period. However, adverse foreign currency fluctuations and a lack of growth in the foods and refreshments segment is expected to weigh on total revenue, which is expected to remain roughly stagnant, coming in at around $60.49 billion in 2020. Home care revenue is expected to continue seeing slow growth, going from $12.01 billion in 2018 to $12.2 billion in 2020.

Takeaway:

Unilever’s Personal Care division, is expected to contribute $24.44 billion to total revenue in 2019, making up almost 41% of Unilever’s $59.75 billion revenue estimate.

The Foods and Refreshments division comes close behind and is expected to bring in $23.25 billion in 2019, to make up 39% of the total revenue estimate.

The Personal Care business will provide $2.6 billion, over 121% of the $2.14 billion growth in Unilever’s revenue between 2016 and 2020.

This revenue growth, combined with a drop in shares outstanding, has helped drive Unilever’s share price by more than 40% since December 2016.

In our interactive dashboard Unilever Revenue: How Does Unilever Make Money?, we discuss Unilever’s business model followed by sections that review past performance and 2020 expectations for Unilever’s revenue, alongside competitive comparisons with Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble.

A look at Unilever’s segments and their contribution to total revenue

(A) Personal Care Revenue to grow by around $500 million over the next 2 years, to make up 41% of the total revenue estimate in 2020

Unilever’s personal care division is the company’s largest, and has grown from $22.33 billion in 2016 to $24.44 billion in 2018.

This division is comprised of household brands such as Axe, Dove, Lux, Sunsilk, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline.

Unilever has increased the focus on its personal care division over the last 4 years, and this has helped drive a $1 billion per year growth in this segment over the past 2 years.

However, currency headwinds and slowing emerging market demand could weigh on revenue, which could struggle to cross $25 billion by 2020.

(B) Foods & Refreshments revenue to drop $600 million over the next 2 years, to make up 39% of total revenue in 2020

The foods & refreshments segment includes the foods, ice cream, and beverages categories, and comprises household names such as Knorr, Magnum, Lipton, Brooke Bond, and Ben & Jerry’s.

Unilever sold off its spreads business to KKR for about $8 billion in 2018, and Unilever has since reduced the focus on this segment.

We expect revenue from this segment to drop to around $23.37 billion by 2020.

(C) Home Care revenue to add around $200 million over the next 2 years, to make up the remaining 20% of 2020’s revenue estimate

The home care segment comprises of leading brands such as Surf, Comfort, Domestos, Pureit, and Blueair.

Revenue from this segment has grown from $11.08 billion in 2016 to $12.01 billion in 2018.

We expect this metric to further grow to $12.2 billion by 2020.

What’s behind Trefis? See How it’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs

For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

More Trefis Data

Like our charts? Explore example interactive dashboards and create your own.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.