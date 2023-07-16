What Are The Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 To Watch

Dividends represent a share of a company’s profits that are distributed to stockholders on a typically quarterly basis. These distributions serve as a tangible representation of a company’s financial prosperity, allowing investors to partake in its success. A business that regularly dispenses dividends is usually considered financially robust and stable. This perceived stability augments the allure of the company’s stocks, particularly for investors seeking a regular income stream alongside potential capital appreciation.

Stocks of companies that commit to consistent dividend payouts are aptly called dividend stocks. Investing in these stocks provides an opportunity for investors to earn steady income along with potential growth in the stock’s market price. One essential tool investors employ in assessing dividend stocks is the dividend yield. This figure gives investors an insight into the return they might expect from the dividend relative to the price of the stock.

However, investing in dividend stocks requires diligent research and consideration of several factors. Primarily, investors need to review the company’s track record of dividend payouts to gauge its consistency. Additionally, a thorough analysis of the company’s financial standing is necessary to ensure its capacity to sustain future dividend payments. By taking these factors into account, here are two dividend-paying stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Best Dividend Stocks To Watch Right Now

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN)

(NASDAQ: TXN) Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)

Texas Instruments (TXN Stock)

First up, Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) is an American technology company that designs and manufactures semiconductors and various integrated circuits. The company sells these products to electronics designers and manufacturers across the globe. Currently, TXN offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 2.74%.

Earlier this month, Texas Instruments announced when it will be releasing its second quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company announced it will be reporting its Q2 2023 earnings results on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Over the last month of trading, shares of TXN stock have increased by 3.72%. Additionally, Texas Instrument stock closed this past Friday’s trading session at $180.85 a share.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT Stock)

Following that, Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is an American aerospace, defense, arms, security, and advanced technologies company. The company operates in four main business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space. As it stands today, LMT has an annual dividend yield of 2.58%.

Last week, Lockheed Martin also announced when it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company is set to report its Q2 2023 financial results on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Meanwhile, LMT’s second quarter of 2023 results will be released prior to the opening of the U.S. stock market.

Moving along, in the last month of trading, LMT stock has rose by 1.29%. Moreover, as of this past Friday’s closing bell, shares of LMT stock are trading at $464.31 a share.

