“Sats,” which is shorthand for “satoshis” is a term used for the smallest possible denomination of BTC: 0.00000001 BTC, or 1 one-hundred-millionth of a bitcoin. The unit is named for the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. In a 2010 Bitcointalk thread meant to decide the official ...

