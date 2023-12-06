What are investors looking for in an annuity?

Based on the most recent annuity sales data, it's a good bet they are seeking a combination of growth and protection. According to LIMRA, the financial services research and education organization, sales of registered indexed-linked annuities (RILAs) set a record in the third quarter of 2023 at $12.6 billion, up 19% year-over-year.

In a recent posting on the organization's website, Todd Giesing, assistant vice president LIMRA Annuity Research, stated that "Investors still seem focused on the value of protection and growth potential that RILAs offer."

And while RILA sales set a record, the overall annuity market is also having a good year. In the news release for their most recent U.S. Individual Annuity Sales Survey, LIMRA reported that "With economic conditions continuing to be favorable for annuities, total sales increased 11% year-over-year to $89.4 billion in the third quarter of 2023."

One additional highlight from the survey is worth noting. Fixed indexed annuity (FIA) sales were $23.3 billion in the third quarter, up 9% from the prior year's results.

