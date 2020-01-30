What are in store for Plains All American (PAA) Q4 Earnings?

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 4, 2020, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 49 cents per share and $8.09 billion, respectively. Both the top and the bottom line indicate a decline of 7.8% and 38.8% from the year-ago reported figures, respectively.



In the last reported quarter, the firm delivered a positive earnings surprise of 33.33%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this earnings season.



Factors to Consider



We expect Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter to have benefited from higher fee-based earnings, continuing with the trend from the first nine months of 2019.



The firm’s Cactus II pipeline entered service in mid-August, establishing connectivity with Taft, Ingleside and Corpus Christi thereafter. Its fourth quarter earnings are expected to have gained traction from the addition of this new pipeline and production ramp-up in Permian Basin.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings of 49 cents has been revised 4.26% upward, over the past 60 days.



Earning Whispers



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Plains All American Pipeline this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Plains All American Pipeline has an Earnings ESP of +11.57%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Plains All American Pipeline carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Price and EPS Surprise

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. price-eps-surprise | Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider



Some other stocks worth considering from the same sector with the perfect mix of elements to also beat on earnings in the upcoming releases are as follows:



NuStar Energy L.P. NS is set to release fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Feb 5, 2020. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.32% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Antero Resources Corporation AR is expected to report fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Feb 12, 2020. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.49% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Covanta Holding Corporation CVA is lined up to release fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Feb 13, 2020. It has an Earnings ESP of +42.86% and carries a Zacks Rank #1.



