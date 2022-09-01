What Are I-Bonds?

Series I savings bonds are drawing a lot of attention. Thanks to high inflation, those issued from May through October 2022 offer a sky-high composite rate of 9.62%. We’ve compiled answers to frequently asked questions about series I bonds.

How is the interest rate determined? The composite rate has two parts: a fixed rate, which remains the same for the life of the bond, and an inflation rate, which is based on the consumer price index. Each May and November, the U.S. Treasury Department announces a new fixed rate and inflation rate that apply to bonds issued during the following six months. The inflation rate changes every six months from the bond’s issue date. If your bond is issued in October 2022, for example, the current inflation rate will apply through March 2023. (Note that I bonds are issued the next business day after you purchase them—so if you wait until the last day of October to buy a bond, for example, it will have a November issue date.) The fixed rate for I bonds issued from May through October 2022 is 0%.

How does interest accrue? The bond earns interest monthly from the first day of the month of the issue date, and interest is compounded semiannually. Interest is added to the bond’s principal value. You can’t redeem an I bond in the first year, and if you cash it in before five years have passed, you forfeit the most recent three months of interest. If you check your bond’s value at TreasuryDirect.gov within the first five years of owning it, the amount you’ll see will have the three-month penalty subtracted from it. Consequently, when you buy a new bond, interest does not show until the first day of the fourth month following the issue month. If your bond has an October 2022 issue date, for example, interest is first posted in February 2023.

How much can I buy? An individual can buy up to $10,000 per calendar year in electronic bonds through TreasuryDirect.gov. In addition, you can buy up to $5,000 each year in paper bonds with your tax refund (so for those who are married filing jointly, the limit is $5,000 per couple).

How are I bonds taxed? I bond interest is free of state and local income tax, and you can defer federal tax until you file a tax return for the year you cash in the bond or it stops earning interest because it has reached final maturity (after 30 years), whichever comes first. You can also report the interest every year, which may be a smart choice if you’d rather avoid one large tax bill years down the road. If you use I bond proceeds to pay for certain higher-education expenses for yourself, your spouse or your dependents, you may avoid federal tax. But you must meet several requirements to be eligible. Among them, the bond owner must have been at least 24 years old by the issue date and have income that falls below specified limits.

I opened a TreasuryDirect account years ago and have lost my account number. What do I do? Go to www.treasurydirect.gov/RS/UN-Forgot.do and fill in your personal information. It must match exactly what TreasuryDirect has on file—so if you have moved, for example, you may have to list a previous address. If the information matches, you’ll answer three security questions. If you respond successfully, you’ll receive an e-mail with your account number.

I’m having trouble buying or managing bonds with the TreasuryDirect website. How can I get help? You can call TreasuryDirect at 844-284-2676, but given the influx of interest in I bonds, be prepared to wait on hold. If the number of callers in the queue becomes too great, an automated message may notify you that TreasuryDirect is no longer accepting calls for the day. You can reach TreasuryDirect by e-mail at Treasury.Direct@fiscal.treasury.gov, but the TreasuryDirect website recently noted that e-mail communication is being temporarily limited because of heavy contact volumes. To get a response, you must have a pending case and include your case number in the e-mail subject line

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.