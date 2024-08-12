What Are the Hottest Quantum Computing Stocks Right Now? 3 Top Picks.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Quantum computers are a big deal because they can process billions of simple logic operations per second, light-years ahead of classical machines and computers.

Regular computers use binary switches (ones and zeros) for their calculations. By contrast, quantum computers use qubits, which allow them to handle much more complicated tasks.

Thanks to that speed, physicists are banking on quantum technology to help solve a ton of problems or dramatically improve daily processes, such as logistics and supply, discovering new drugs, studying materials, scheduling, detecting faults and managing traffic.

The real life and business potential is real. So much so that the U.S. government has poured billions into researching the phenomenon in an attempt to get ahead of other countries. And McKinsey & Company estimates the industry could be worth almost $1.3 trillion by 2035.

Here are the hottest quantum computing stocks right now.

D-Wave Systems (QBTS)

Though D-Wave (NYSE:QBTS) missed earnings per share (EPS) and revenue analyst estimates for its last quarter, it scored wins in other metrics, such as revenue, bookings and gross profit, for which it registered 28%, 6% and 97% year-on-year (YOY), respectively.

The company also expressed confidence about its prospects, saying “the market is responding” to its annealing quantum computing business. In layman’s terms, annealing in quantum computing means finding the best solution to complex problems by exploring multiple possibilities simultaneously.

Potential investors will also find it encouraging that D-Wave appears to have completely won over Wall Street analysts. The company currently has seven ratings, with all being a Buy. These fundamentals make D-Wave a strong favorite for quantum computing stocks right now.

D-Wave is a Canadian quantum computing company with a client roster of some of the biggest names in the world, including Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), NASA and the University of Southern California.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is nearly synonymous with tech, so it’s no surprise the company is heavily involved in quantum computing. Its Azure Quantum cloud service lets clients access both hardware and software quantum computing resources. The company also partners with other names in the niche to research and develop the space.

There are plenty of cases to make for why Microsoft is one of the best quantum computing stocks in the market. For one, it has historically rewarded investors with strong returns. Shares are up 9% this year and 26% over the past year.

And though they shaved off 6% after the company’s fiscal fourth quarter report due to underperformance in its AI segment, the general sentiment across analysts is uber bullish.

For instance, financial research firm Morningstar declared “Nothing has changed in our thinking,” about the company’s future prospects. If anything, it considers Microsoft to be currently undervalued compared to its long-term target of $490 apiece for the stock.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has dominated the stock charts in the past year thanks to its microchips that support what’s arguably the technology of the moment: AI. However, most investors don’t know the company is also dabbling in quantum computing.

Last year, Bloomberg reported the Santa Clara, California-based company had introduced a cloud service for researchers to test their quantum computing software and would be offering access to third-party quantum computers in the future.

It’s hard to tell if Nvidia will pursue the technology more aggressively in the future, but it’s one of the best picks for investors looking for safe exposure to quantum computing stocks.

That’s because it’s simply one of the best-performing tech companies in recent years. Not only has it gained by a remarkable 2,657% five years to date, but a closer look at its price pattern during that period reveals a steady and highly encouraging price trajectory — even before the explosion in demand for its chips began.

