What Are Current HELOC Rates? May 17, 2023—Rates On 20-Year HELOCs Rise

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 8.88%, up 0.73% from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, the same as last week.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, the same as it was last week.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $146 per month during the 10-year draw period.

After the draw period, there is a repayment period during which time the interest rate may rise. HELOCs have variable interest rates, unlike home equity loans, which are taken out as a lump sum. They have repayment periods that can be equal to or different than the draw period. Generally, a HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period—a 10-year HELOC gives you 10 years to pay back the loan.

Borrowers typically pay only interest during the draw period but can pay down the principal too, although it’s not required.

20-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 20-year HELOC averaged 8.88% this week. That’s up from 8.15% last week and 6.84% at the lowest point over the past 52 weeks.

At today’s interest rate of 8.88%, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $185 per month during the draw period.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 6.99%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 4.74% and as high as 7.67%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 8.88%, the 52-low is 6.84% and the high is 9.35%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a type of credit product called revolving credit, which refers to the way they allow borrowers to draw some money, pay it back and then draw more, as needed. That process can be repeated over the term of the line of credit, which is often 10 years.

In exchange for that flexibility, however, borrowers give up the certainty of a fixed interest rate. HELOC rates track the interest rates influenced by the Federal Reserve, which has recently started a multiyear rate-rising process.

That may make HELOCs less attractive than other products, such as home equity loans, which have fixed interest rates. In exchange for the certainty of the interest rate, home equity loans borrowers take out a set amount of money all at once and pay it back in regular installments.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

If you already have a mortgage, it probably makes sense to start your search for the best HELOC with that lender, since they know your home and credit profile already, and may be incentivized to give you a deal or a discount. But you should always shop around as well.

You might want to look for lenders who can get you prequalified online. That way, you’ll get a sense of their HELOC rates and terms, as well as any fees they’ll charge during the application process.

HELOC rates track the prime rate, which is what banks and other financial institutions charge the best borrowers. In turn, the prime rate is based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HELOC interest tax deductible?

If you use the funds from a HELOC for home improvements, you may be able to deduct interest costs when you itemize deductions.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Lenders will perform a credit check when you apply for a HELOC, just like for any credit product, and that will reduce your credit score temporarily. But if you make repayments on a timely basis, your credit score will recover quickly.

It’s important to keep in mind that any HELOC is secured by your home, similar to a mortgage. That means failure to make timely repayments could put you in jeopardy of losing the property.

What are some alternatives to HELOCs?

You can access the equity in your home by using a home equity loan. Loans differ from lines of credit in that they are taken out for a set amount and paid back on a regular basis with a fixed interest rate.

Or, you might consider a cash-out refinance, in which you exchange your current mortgage for a smaller one, and keep the difference between the two as cash.

