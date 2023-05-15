What Are Current HELOC Rates? May 15, 2023—20-Year HELOC Rates Jump Up

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a revolving loan that lets homeowners tap the equity in their home and use it as collateral.When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

According to Bankrate.com, the average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99% and the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.88%.

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, the same as it was last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.74%.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $146 per month during the 10-year draw period.

After the draw period, there is a repayment period during which time the interest rate may rise. HELOCs have variable interest rates, unlike home equity loans, which are taken out as a lump sum. They have repayment periods that can be equal to or different than the draw period. Generally, a HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period—a 10-year HELOC gives you 10 years to pay back the loan.

Borrowers typically pay only interest during the draw period but can pay down the principal too, although it’s not required.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.88%, up drastically from 8.15% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 6.84%.

At today’s interest rate of 8.88%, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $185 per month during the draw period.

What Is a HELOC?

A home equity line of credit is a secured variable-interest-rate loan that uses your home as collateral. A HELOC lender will hold a lien on the home, or a second lien if you already have a mortgage. A secured loan is seen as less risky to the lender because there is an asset (your home in this case) that they can take over if you severely default on payments.

Since a HELOC provides a credit line and not a lump-sum payment like a traditional loan, borrowers can draw as much or as little money as they need and pay interest only on that amount. Any amount you borrow and repay can be borrowed again within certain periods. That makes HELOCs different from home equity loans, which are lump-sum disbursements paid back in set installments.

HELOCs can usually be for as much as 80% to 85% of the home’s value, and homeowners are generally able to tap the credit over a 10-year period. They typically pay it back over a 10-to 20-year period.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.67%, while the 52-week low is 4.74%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 6.84%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a type of credit product called revolving credit, which refers to the way they allow borrowers to draw some money, pay it back and then draw more, as needed. That process can be repeated over the term of the line of credit, which is often 10 years.

In exchange for that flexibility, however, borrowers give up the certainty of a fixed interest rate. HELOC rates track the interest rates influenced by the Federal Reserve, which has recently started a multiyear rate-rising process.

That may make HELOCs less attractive than other products, such as home equity loans, which have fixed interest rates. In exchange for the certainty of the interest rate, home equity loans borrowers take out a set amount of money all at once and pay it back in regular installments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HELOC interest tax deductible?

Yes, if you itemize deductions, interest costs may be deductible if you use HELOC funds to pay for home improvements.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, the credit check that lenders do will reduce your credit score temporarily. But as long as you make debt repayments on time, you can recover from that initial hit quickly.

It’s also important to note that because a HELOC is secured by your home, failing to repay it in a timely manner could put you in jeopardy of losing the home in addition to damaging your credit score.

What are some alternatives to HELOCs?

Home equity loans are another way to leverage the equity you have in your home. They are taken out for a set amount and paid back on a regular basis, according to a fixed interest rate.

A cash-out refi is another option. It involves refinancing your existing mortgage into a smaller one and taking the difference between the two as cash.

