What Are Current HELOC Rates? December 21, 2022—HELOC Rates Trend Up

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 7.81%, up 0.03% from last week, according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.95%, up 19 basis points from last week.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.95%, a big jump from the previous week, when it was 5.76%. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.96%.

At today’s rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $124 per month during the 10-year draw period.

A HELOC has a set draw period, often 10 years, that’s followed by a repayment period. The HELOC’s term is generally the same as its repayment period. So, a 10-year HELOC may give you 10 years to use the funds and 10 years to repay. HELOCs have variable interest rates, meaning that the interest rate may change as you are paying it back.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.81% compared to 7.78% last week and 5.14%, the low over the past year.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost approximately $163 per month during the draw period.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a type of credit product called revolving credit, which refers to the way they allow borrowers to draw some money, pay it back and then draw more, as needed. That process can be repeated over the term of the line of credit, which is often 10 years.

In exchange for that flexibility, however, borrowers give up the certainty of a fixed interest rate. HELOC rates track the interest rates influenced by the Federal Reserve, which has recently started a multiyear rate-rising process.

That may make HELOCs less attractive than other products, such as home equity loans, which have fixed interest rates. In exchange for the certainty of the interest rate, home equity loans borrowers take out a set amount of money all at once and pay it back in regular installments.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

It’s always a good idea to start your search for the best HELOC rate with the lender who has your first mortgage, if you have one. But you should get some other quotes, as well.

Look for lenders who offer prequalification online, and complete that process with a few lenders. That will give you a sense of their terms and rates, as well as their fees.

HELOC rates are based on the prime rate, which is what banks and other lenders charge creditworthy borrowers. The prime rate is based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

HELOC Rate Insights

If you’re interested in tapping home equity, now is the time to do it. The Federal Reserve has signaled that it expects to raise its fed funds rate several times in 2022. This generally causes HELOC rates to move up.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 5.95%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 3.96% and as high as 6.62%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.81%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 9.35%.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Your home equity is the value of the property, less anything you may owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender. The value is determined by an appraisal.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

You can generally borrow up to 80-85% of the equity you have in your home. Your lender will require an appraisal to determine the value.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, HELOC lenders will perform a credit check as part of your application, resulting in a temporary dent in your credit score. However, as long as you make repayments on time, you can recover quickly.

Don’t forget that a HELOC is secured by your home, meaning that failure to make timely repayments won’t just harm your credit score—it could mean you lose your home.

