What Are Credit Repair Scams—And How Can You Avoid Them?

You’ve seen the rising prices, read headlines about layoffs and heard whispers of a recession in the air. The Federal Reserve also reports people are falling behind on more loan payments, although it’s happening at lower rates than before the pandemic.

A missed payment on a loan or credit card can wind up on your credit reports and hurt your credit scores, making it more difficult and expensive to get a new loan. In some cases, a lender will decline to lend money to you at all.

Consumers may turn to credit repair companies for help. The companies try to improve your credit scores by disputing negative information on your credit reports, and your scores could go up if the negative marks are changed or removed.

Credit repair can be helpful, but people tend to turn to credit repair when they need fast help—perhaps right before buying a new car or house. Unfortunately, you’re also vulnerable when you’re under duress, and some credit repair companies take advantage of this to scam unwitting consumers.

How Do Some Credit Repair Companies Scam Consumers?

A well-intentioned credit repair company might uncover errors that you miss, and they might be able to get negative information that’s largely accurate removed from your credit report because of technicalities in the reporting or dispute process. Some also educate customers on how credit works and how to improve your credit on your own.

But some companies are outright scams that criminals set up to steal your money.

Credit repair scams promise results and can’t follow through, or use tactics that might hurt you in the long run.

“The way [credit repair companies are] doing it is either abusing loopholes or doing things that are illegal or fraudulent.” says Thomas Nitzsche, a certified financial educator at Money Management International, a nonprofit credit counseling organization.

Here’s what you need to watch out for.

You Pay and Don’t Get Anything in Return

The most straightforward con is when companies take your money and don’t do anything in return. Even legitimate companies can’t charge fees for services they haven’t performed if they’re complying with the federal Credit Repair Organizations Act (CROA).

They Break the Law to Try to Improve Your Credit Score

Fraudulent credit repair companies might file a police or identity theft report in your name and then use the report to claim that your accounts with negative information were fraudulently opened. It can sometimes work, but it’s also illegal to file false identity theft or police reports.

Even if the tactic improves your credit, it can backfire when the scheme gets uncovered. And, regardless of your credit scores, you might find it’s more difficult to qualify for new credit because the tactic can set off lenders’ red flags when you apply for a new loan or credit card.

They Suggest You File False Identity Theft Reports

Credit repair companies also shouldn’t suggest you say or do anything that’s not true.

“Making a fraud statement is a big deal and making a false police report is a crime,” says Matt Liistro, a board member at the American Association of Consumer Credit Professionals, a credit repair association. “Getting a consumer to go and do that—that’s a red flag.”

You also shouldn’t be pressured into lying about your credit history. “If you see something that is legitimately not correct, then, by all means, dispute it,” says Nitzsche. “But if something is factually true, then you probably shouldn’t be disputing it as incorrect.”

They Guarantee Results

Even companies that have the best intentions shouldn’t guarantee or overpromise results, such as a specific score increase or raising your score by X number of points in Y amount of days. “Guarantees are a red flag,” says Liistro. “The companies saying they’ll get something removed in 15 or 30 days…you have to ask yourself how it’s getting done.”

Some companies offer a money-back guarantee, but that’s different from guaranteeing a quick improvement to your credit scores. “In general, you want to be on the lookout for any company that claims they can do anything overnight,” says Nitzsche.

They Recommend Setting Up a Credit Privacy Number (CPN) or EIN

Some credit repair companies tell you that you can start fresh by building credit that isn’t connected to your Social Security number. They might suggest you use and try to sell you a credit privacy number (CPN), or an employee identification number (EIN).

What the company isn’t telling you is that the CPN is typically someone else’s SSN. These numbers often belong to a child, elderly or incarcerated person, as these people don’t regularly check or use their credit. “Stay away,” warns Liistro, “it’s almost always a situation of fraud.”

You might not realize it, but you could be breaking the law if you buy and use a CPN, and you might even face jail time. While using an EIN to build credit isn’t illegal—that’s how businesses build their business credit—using the EIN in place of your SSN for a personal credit application could be a crime.

How Can You Spot a Credit Repair Scam?

Scams can be hard to detect, especially if the company doesn’t realize or doesn’t believe it’s doing anything wrong. Watch for these red flags:

Requires upfront fees

Promises to delete all negative information

Guarantees a specific score increase or timeline

Suggests using a CPN or EIN

Offers to sell you a tradeline or authorized user account

Doesn’t tell you that you can dispute credit report errors for free

The company’s name closely matches a larger company or government agency

“Do your homework before engaging with any organization,” advises Nitzsche. “Many times, a simple Google search will reveal if a company isn’t great or is a fraud.”

Additionally, you can use an initial consultation to ask questions that may help weed out suspicious companies:

Who owns the company? Owners who don’t have anything to hide shouldn’t be hiding their names.

What percentage of clients do you turn away? “A good company doesn’t take on everyone,” says Liistro. “Stay away from any company that says they help everyone—credit repair isn’t for everyone.”

Do you have any reputable accreditations? Such as accreditation from the National Association of Credit Services Organizations (NACSO) or the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

How will you help me get the result that I want? This is somewhat of a trick question. If they say they can definitely help you or that they’ll remove all the negative items in your credit report, that’s your signal to steer clear.

How much will this cost? Credit repair companies often charge a monthly fee or a fee for each negative item they delete. Don’t expect an exact amount or guarantee, but, Liistro says, “most companies will do an estimate and show you how much you’ll pay if they delete X number of negative marks.”

Can you share a copy of your contact? Credit repair companies must have a written contract that includes the terms and conditions of payment and a detailed description of the work they’ll perform to comply with the Credit Repair Organizations Act.

What will you do if you find something wrong in my credit report? Liistro says you want to know if they’ll only write to the bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion) or if they send disputes directly to the creditors as well.

Alternatives to Hiring a Credit Repair Company

Credit repair isn’t a silver bullet, and even when it does work, it can take months. “The time to worry about your credit isn’t when you’re going to apply for a home loan or auto loan,” says Nitzsche. “You don’t build credit overnight and you don’t erase [bad credit] overnight either.”

If you’re struggling to pay bills, you could look for help from a credit counseling agency instead of a credit repair company. Credit counselors can negotiate with your creditors to get you on a more-affordable payment plan, and work with you to get your finances in line and build credit over time. But counselors don’t get negative items removed from your credit reports.

Look for National Foundation for Credit Counseling-accredited organizations offering certified credit counseling to find one that offers a free initial consultation to review your budget and explain your options.

Additionally, removing previous negative marks won’t necessarily help if you’re struggling with your bills. Some alternatives to consider include:

Every route has pros and cons, and a good credit repair company representative will help guide you to the best fit rather than push you toward credit repair as the only option.

