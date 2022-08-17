What Are Commercial Business Loans?

Commercial business loans provide funding for business expenses, such as equipment or real estate. When you borrow, you’ll typically get the full amount upfront and pay it back over a set period of time, often at a fixed interest rate.

In comparison to small business loans, which have smaller loan amounts, commercial loans typically come with large loan amounts and cater to established medium- and large-sized businesses.

While lenders set their own borrowing criteria, they typically require at least two years in business, good credit and annual revenue that demonstrates the ability to afford the debt obligation. What’s more, commercial business loans usually require collateral—a business asset that secures the loan and the lender can repossess in case the business defaults. The specific collateral depends on the type of loan.

Types of Commercial Business Loans

Some lenders offer specific types of commercial business loans that are designed for certain purposes. Some common business loans that might be a good fit for your business include:

Equipment financing. If you need to purchase equipment for your business, you can finance it with a loan. This type of financing is typically secured by the equipment, meaning the lender could seize it if you don’t repay on time.

If you need to purchase equipment for your business, you can finance it with a loan. This type of financing is typically secured by the equipment, meaning the lender could seize it if you don’t repay on time. Commercial real estate loan. Like a mortgage for your personal home, commercial real estate loans help you buy or remodel business property. The property serves as collateral.

Like a mortgage for your personal home, commercial real estate loans help you buy or remodel business property. The property serves as collateral. Commercial auto loan. This type of loan could help you buy vans, trucks or other vehicles for your business. A commercial auto loan typically uses the vehicles you’re financing as collateral.

This type of loan could help you buy vans, trucks or other vehicles for your business. A commercial auto loan typically uses the vehicles you’re financing as collateral. Commercial construction loan. These loans help you pay for renovations or new buildings, whether it’s for office space, a multi-family real estate investment or another project. The property likely serves as collateral for the loan.

These loans help you pay for renovations or new buildings, whether it’s for office space, a multi-family real estate investment or another project. The property likely serves as collateral for the loan. Bridge loan. Often used in commercial real estate, bridge loans tend to be short-term loans that help you cover a gap in financing and utilize the property as collateral.

Often used in commercial real estate, bridge loans tend to be short-term loans that help you cover a gap in financing and utilize the property as collateral. Inventory financing. You may be able to use inventory financing to purchase products and materials in bulk before you sell them. Inventory loans are often secured by the products you buy.

Where to Find Commercial Business Loans

Many banks offer commercial business loans, but they’re not the only lenders that do. You could also explore online lenders, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and even some nonprofit lenders.

Banks

Many banks offer commercial loans to business owners. Most require that the business owner has good personal credit (FICO score of at least 670); they may also check your business’s credit score if it has one. Depending on the lender, you might also have to meet other requirements, such as being in business for a minimum of two years, securing your loan with collateral and minimum annual revenue requirements.

Online Lenders

You could also look into online lenders for commercial business loans. Online lenders tend to have faster application processes and funding times compared to banks. Plus, they might have more flexible borrowing requirements, which could be useful if you’ve been in business for fewer than two years.

Before borrowing from an online lender, however, make sure the lender is registered with an appropriate agency and has a good reputation on a trusted review site such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

SBA

The SBA partners with lenders to provide government-backed commercial loans to business owners. It offers 504 and 7(a) loans for up to $5 million and microloans for up to $50,000.

Eligibility requirements vary, but your company must be defined as a business by the SBA and you can’t be delinquent on any other debts. If you qualify, you may find an SBA-guaranteed loan with competitive rates and fees, as well as receive counseling and education as you run your business.

Nonprofit Lenders

If you’re looking for a microloan (typically $50,000 or less), you may be able to borrow from a nonprofit lender or other microfinance organization with an alternative lending model. As mentioned, the SBA also backs microloans from its partner lenders.

While some nonprofit lenders only serve specific states or regions, there are others that serve businesses nationwide. Be sure to confirm with any nonprofit lenders before applying for financing.

How to Get a Commercial Business Loan

The following steps can help you access a commercial loan for your business.

1. Understand Your Situation

Before sitting down with a lender, make sure you’re prepared to discuss the details of your business and the reasons you require financing. A lender will want to know what you’ll be using the loan for and how it will help grow your business.

Clarifying your financial situation will also help you determine what type of loan is the best fit, how much you need to borrow and how you’ll pay the loan back.

2. Determine Your Loan Amount

Based on your business situation, identify how much you need to borrow to achieve your business goals and maintain an affordable monthly payment. Be careful not to borrow more than you can afford to pay back, or else your commercial business loan could end up hindering your business’s growth.

3. Check Your Eligibility

Lending criteria will differ from lender to lender, but most lenders require a good credit score and a minimum of two years in business. While not all lenders disclose their required credit score, a good score starts at 670 in the FICO scoring model.

You can check your credit score for free through various online credit reporting websites. It’s also worth ordering a free copy of your credit report from AnnualCreditReport.com to check for any errors.

It’s likely your lender will also require that you meet a minimum annual revenue requirement. Although this varies by lender, you can expect requirements of around $250,000 annually. This helps the lender make sure that you can afford to pay back the loan in full and on time.

4. Compare Lenders

Take some time to compare lenders so you can find the best offer for you. Some lenders may offer more competitive rates, while others provide higher loan amounts or more flexible borrowing criteria.

As mentioned, it’s always a good idea to verify that a lender is trustworthy with a site like the BBB or Trustpilot.

By shopping around, you can find a loan that’s the best fit for you and your business.

5. Apply for the Loan

Once you’ve found a lender that works for you, it’s time to apply. Most lenders will ask for specific documentation related to your business, including tax returns, financial statements, accounts payable documents and any required collateral to secure the loan, if applicable. You may also need to provide a business plan that outlines your objectives and how the loan will help you achieve them.

If and when you receive an offer, make sure to look over the terms of the loan. Review your interest rate as well as your monthly payments and loan terms. If you’re not sure what you can afford, use the Forbes Advisor business loan calculator to figure out what’s best for your budget.

6. Start Repayment

Once your loan has been funded, you’ll likely start paying it back with fixed monthly payments over a set period of time. Consider setting up automatic payments so you never miss a bill. By staying up-to-date on your loan payments, you can build your credit score while avoiding delinquency and default.

Alternatives to Commercial Business Loans

Most commercial business loans provide lump sums upfront that you pay off monthly over several years. If this type of long-term loan doesn’t work for you, you may have other options, including:

Business lines of credit. Similar to a business loan, a business line of credit helps you access the funds you need. Instead of receiving all the money upfront, however, you can draw on the line of credit as needed up to a certain limit. You’ll make payments on an ongoing basis and only pay interest on the amount you borrow.

Similar to a business loan, a business line of credit helps you access the funds you need. Instead of receiving all the money upfront, however, you can draw on the line of credit as needed up to a certain limit. You’ll make payments on an ongoing basis and only pay interest on the amount you borrow. Business credit cards. A business credit card is another option for spreading out payments over time. You may earn rewards on your purchases, but the interest rates could be relatively high and you’ll likely have a lower credit limit than you would with a business loan or line of credit.

A business credit card is another option for spreading out payments over time. You may earn rewards on your purchases, but the interest rates could be relatively high and you’ll likely have a lower credit limit than you would with a business loan or line of credit. Business grants. Outside of borrowing money, it’s also worth exploring opportunities for business grants. You might find funding from nonprofits, government agencies or private corporations. Check out resources such as Grants.gov or a local small business agency to find and apply to grant programs. While grant applications can be competitive, they could be well worth the effort if you score money that you don’t need to pay back.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.