What Are Bristol-Myers Squibb's Top 3 Drugs?

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) top 3 selling drugs (excluding that of Celgene) are Eliquis, Opdivo, and Orencia. These three drugs combined, likely accounted for three-fourths of the company’s total sales in 2019. However, with the Celgene acquisition, revenues are expected to shoot up in 2020, thus resulting in a decline in the contribution of these drugs to the overall sales. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s top 3 drugs has more details about our expectations, parts of which we highlight below.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is slated to release its Q4 and full year 2019 earnings on February 6, 2020, and the average consensus for revenue is $24.4 billion and that for adjusted EPS is $4.38, which compares with Trefis’ forecast of $24.1 billion revenue and $4.30 adjusted EPS, as shown in our Bristol-Myers Squibb’s valuation dashboard.

Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Top Selling Drugs Are Eliquis, Opdivo, And Orencia

Top 3 Drugs Accounted For Roughly Three-Quarters of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Total Sales In 2019

Sales of Eliquis, Opdivo, and Orencia combined, accounted for 73% of the company’s total sales in 2019, as compared to 48% contribution seen in 2016.

Total sales of these 3 drugs grew from $9.4 billion in 2016 to $17.6 billion in 2019.

Total sales of Bristol-Myers Squibb grew from $19.4 billion to $24.1 billion over the same period.

However, the contribution of these 3 drugs is expected to decline to 43% in 2020, due to the impact of the Celgene acquisition, which will boost the company’s total sales to north of $42 billion.

Eliquis Is The Leader In Anticoagulant Market

Eliquis is a leading novel oral anticoagulant. Other NOACs include Johnson & Johnson’s Xarelto, Boehringer Ingelheim’s Pradaxa, Daiichi Sankyo’s Lixiana and Savaysa, and Portola’s new drug Bevyxxa.

While Xarelto sales has hovered around the $2.5 billion mark, and Pradaxa sales remained under $2.0 billion, Eliquis saw stellar growth with a CAGR of 33% between 2016 and 2019.

Look at our analysis on Eliquis for more details.

Opdivo Is Used For The Treatment of Advanced Lung Cancer And Competes Primarily With Merck’s Keytruda

Opdivo’s sales grew at a CAGR of 25% from $3.8 billion in 2016 to $7.2 billion in 2019.

Merck’s Keytruda is the leader in this space with average annual sales growth of 102% over the same period.

Roche’s Avastin sales largely hovered around the $7.0 billion mark over the past few years, but the drug’s period of market exclusivity has now ended, and it will face biosimilar competition going forward.

Note that these drugs may be approved for multiple indications, and the sales figure shown in the charts below represent total sales of the drug across all indications.

Orencia Is A Popular Treatment In Crowded Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market

Orencia’s sales have remained in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.7 billion over the past few years.

There are several drugs used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, including AbbVie’s Humira, J&J’s Remicade, and Pfizer’s Xeljanz among others.

J&J’s Remicade’s period of market exclusivity ended in 2016, and this explains the reason for the decline in its sales.

Pfizer’s Xeljanz has seen sales grow at a CAGR of 35% between 2016 and 2019.

Look at our dashboard on Rheumatoid Arthritis (for Pfizer’s Xeljanz) for more details.

(for Pfizer’s Xeljanz) for more details. Note that these drugs may be approved for multiple indications, such as Crohn’s disease, and the sales figure shown represent total sales of the drug across all indications.

