What Are Bond Yields Telling Us Today?

As investors digested both the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points and the news that U.S. economic growth declined in the second quarter, a significant yield curve inversion—perhaps the strongest harbinger yet of an impending recession—went largely unnoticed.

The yield on the two-year U.S. Treasury note now stands at 2.85% as of August 2–putting it 31 basis points higher than the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note. Usually, of course, the longer-term security would carry a higher yield than its shorter-term cousin. When the yield curve inverts, that relationship gets turned upside down. One reason for such inversions is that shorter-term yields are more significantly impacted by Fed rate hikes than are longer-term yields.

More important, that inversion now stands at its most extreme point in decades: The spread between the 2-year and the 10-year yields is at a level not seen since the popping of the tech bubble back in the early ‘00s (see the chart).



The spread between these two yields is commonly seen as a reliable predictor of economic conditions. Consider:

The yield curve has slipped to negative levels—inverted–an average of 15 months before the start of recessions since 1973.

Of the four recessions we’ve seen since 1980, all of them were preceded by an inversion of the 2-year/10-year spread.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates before every recession since 1954.

All that said, the 2y/10y spread is just a single indicator—one that doesn’t have a perfect recession-predicting track record. There have been periods—1998, for example—where a recession did not occur following an inversion. There’s also the timing issue, as some recessions have started shortly after an inversion while others have taken up to 24 months.

The upshot: Making rash moves in the wake of an inverted yield curve isn’t a guaranteed recipe for successful goals-based investing outcomes. Moreover, investors may want to consider the upside potential for equities and other assets if a recession doesn’t come to pass.



This commentary is written by Horizon Investments’ asset management team.

Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. This report does not attempt to examine all the facts and circumstances that may be relevant to any company, industry or security mentioned herein. We are not soliciting any action based on this document. It is for the general information of clients of Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”). This document does not constitute a personal recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Before acting on any analysis, advice or recommendation in this document, clients should consider whether the security in question is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if necessary, seek professional advice. Investors may realize losses on any investments. Index information is intended to be indicative of broad market conditions. The performance of an unmanaged index is not indicative of the performance of any particular investment. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. This commentary is based on public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. Opinions expressed herein are our opinions as of the date of this document. These opinions may not be reflected in all of our strategies. We do not intend to and will not endeavor to update the information discussed in this document. No part of this document may be (i) copied, photocopied, or duplicated in any form by any means or (ii) redistributed without Horizon’s prior written consent.

The investments recommended by Horizon Investments are not guaranteed. There can be economic times when all investments are unfavorable and depreciate in value. Clients may lose money. Asset allocation cannot eliminate the risk of fluctuating prices and uncertain returns.

Other disclosure information is available at www.horizoninvestments.com.

Horizon Investments and the Horizon H are registered trademarks of Horizon Investments, LLC

©2022 Horizon Investments LLC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.