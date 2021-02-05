What Are Automated Clearing House (ACH) Payments And How Do They Work?

Every day, billions of dollars move silently through the U.S. financial system by a complex but elegant network payment system called the Automated Clearing House (ACH). If you’ve ever signed up for online bill pay or gotten a paycheck directly deposited into your checking account, you have benefited from the ACH network.

As a bank customer, you may not think too much about the back-end of the financial system. But have you ever considered how impressive it is that so many of the everyday transactions that we rely upon as consumers can happen so quickly and so cheaply? Every day, the ACH network is quietly helping balance the books and make payment due dates, moving money between accounts to where it needs to be.

Here are some interesting facts about the Automated Clearing House (ACH) system, how ACH payments work and what it means for your everyday financial life.

What Is the Automated Clearing House (ACH) Network?

The Automated Clearing House (ACH) network is a payments system that is organized and administered by Nacha, previously known as the National Automated Clearing House Association, which was founded in 1974 to help improve the U.S. payments system. Actual ACH payments are routed and processed by the U.S. Federal Reserve or a private company called The Clearing House, which is owned by the world’s largest commercial banks.

The Clearing House’s ACH payments service, called EPN or Electronic Payments Network, is responsible for approximately half of all U.S. commercial ACH payment volume. The U.S. Federal Reserve banks handle the other half of ACH transactions. The ACH network manages more than 20 billion transactions and $40 trillion of payments each year.

How Do ACH Payments and ACH Transfers Work?

Here is how the process works when signing up for direct deposit of your paycheck.

You decide to sign up for direct deposit so you can get your paycheck into your bank account faster, without having to worry about signing and depositing a paper check. You sign a form with your employer that gives your employer your bank account details—including your bank account number and a routing number—so that they can send your paycheck to your bank via ACH transfer. Your employer’s payroll manager enters your bank account details into its payroll system. Next payday, instead of sending you a check, your employer sends a payment file to the company’s bank, including your bank account and routing number. This is a command to the ACH system to send an ACH payment to your bank. The company’s bank receives payment files for you and any other employees who have signed up to receive paychecks via direct deposit. The company’s bank makes electronic ACH entries for each direct deposit and sends these entries to an ACH operator (either the Clearing House or the Federal Reserve). The ACH operator sorts the ACH entries and makes sure they get routed to the correct bank or financial institution for each employee’s paycheck. ACH direct deposit payments can go to a checking account, savings account or a combination of both, depending on the employee’s wishes. Your paycheck arrives on time in your bank account quickly, efficiently and at no added cost to you.

Unlike other electronic funds transfer (EFT) payments processed in real time, ACH payments are typically processed in batches each day. This means that ACH payments may need more time to transfer between accounts, sometimes up to four business days. However, since March of 2018, same-day ACH payments have become more widely available. As of the third quarter of 2020, 93.9 million transactions were made via same-day ACH.

What Types of Payments Use ACH Transfers?

There are a few types of payments and transactions that are handled via ACH transfers.

ACH credit transfers:

Payroll, such as the direct deposit of paychecks

Social Security benefits

Tax refunds

ACH debit transfers:

Mortgage payments (debited from customer accounts and paid to the lenders that hold the mortgages)

Utility bills (debited from customer accounts and paid to utility providers)

Although the ACH network was initially used mainly for recurring payments, today, it is used more often to process one-time debit transfers such as converted check payments and payments made by phone and online.

Do ACH Payments Cost Consumers Money?

Unlike wire transfers, which often require you to pay a fee per transaction, ACH payments typically don’t cost anything. There is generally no fee to receive a payment to your bank via ACH or send a payment to companies via ACH. But banks may charge for external funds transfers, which are transfers between linked accounts within your bank or between banks.

In some ways, the ACH network helps consumers save money. For example, think of all the time and money you save by eliminating your drive to the bank to deposit a paycheck. And when you use ACH payments for online bill payment, you avoid buying stamps and envelopes. ACH transfers move money quickly, securely and seamlessly, at no added cost to consumers.

Instead of charging consumers for using ACH transfers, the Nacha organization collects network administration fees from depository financial institutions that use ACH. By paying an annual fee and a per-entry fee, banks help cover the costs of maintaining and administering the ACH system. Nacha is a nonprofit organization and provides these services “at cost.”

Facts About ACH Transfers

93% of American workers get paid via direct deposit.

The U.S. Air Force was the first employer in the country to start offering a direct deposit payroll program.

The Social Security Administration started testing direct deposit payments in 1975. Today, 99% of Social Security payments are made via ACH direct deposit.

ACH payments by phone and Internet were launched in 2001.

The ACH system made canceled checks obsolete. Until 20 years ago, whenever you had to write a check, you would get a canceled check back in the mail. ACH made it possible to electronically convert these checks, saving time and hassle.

In 2019, the ACH network processed 24.7 billion payments with a total value of more than $55.8 trillion.

The ACH network is a remarkable technological system developed to make the banking system faster, more efficient, more innovative and more secure. It brings benefits to the lives of millions of people every day in ways that we usually take for granted. Next time you get paid promptly on payday with money appearing in your bank account without having to endorse a check, or pay your utility bills online without having to lick an envelope, you can be thankful for the ACH payments network.

