What Are 2 Great Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now?

Key Points Over the last 15 years, technology stocks have outperformed the broader stock market.

Healthcare technology company Tempus AI saw revenue shoot up 90% in the latest quarter.

Oracle's revenue growth -- and stock price -- have sprung back to life, thanks to a big bet on AI.

There's no doubt about it. The technology sector has been a great place to invest for decades. Indeed, since 2010, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 16%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has generated a CAGR of 12% over the same period. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is the least-weighted toward tech stocks of the major benchmark indexes, has recorded a 10% CAGR.

So, what are some great tech stocks that investors should target right now? Here are two that I think could deliver for years to come.

1. Tempus AI

First up is Tempus AI (NASDAQ: TEM). To start, there's no shame in not knowing Tempus AI or what they do. Tempus is a relatively small company with a market cap of $15 billion, and its stock has only been public for a little over a year.

The company was founded in 2015 and specializes in healthcare technology. It focuses on sequencing, molecular genotyping, and pathology testing that is of use to drug-makers in particular. Indeed, the company sits at the crossroads of two fast-growing and state-of-the-art technologies: artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics.

As a result, there is plenty to like about Tempus' long-term prospects, particularly as AI continues to improve and offers the ability to treat disease. However, Tempus is already showing signs of financial growth. As of the company's latest quarter (ended on June 30), Tempus reported:

$315 million in revenue , up 90% year over year

$195 million in gross profit , representing a gross margin of 61%

$(43) million in net loss, an improvement over its net loss of $(552) million one year ago

The company's genomics testing business generated $242 million, or 77%, of its revenue. At the same time, $73 million, or 23%, of the company's revenue came from its data and services business, mostly from licensing.

In summary, Tempus remains a young company with plenty of room to grow. Its next challenge will be consistent profitability, paired with maintaining its rapid revenue growth. Given its place at the nexus of genomics and AI, I'm bullish on the company's chances to pull it off.

2. Oracle

Next is Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). The reason Oracle makes the cut as one of the best tech stocks to own right now is simple. The stock has outperformed recently, and it has several catalysts that I expect will continue to power it higher.

It may come as a surprise that Oracle stock has outperformed of late. After all, many people remember the stock for its big collapse following the dot-com bubble more than 20 years ago. And while it's true that Oracle's stock took about 15 years to regain its pre-dot-com bubble highs, the stock has simply been on fire for the last five years.

Indeed, Oracle stock has outperformed many high-profile big tech stocks over that period -- in some cases, by a huge margin. For example, Oracle stock has generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39% over the last five years. That beats Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet.

This resurgence is thanks to Oracle's big push to provide cloud services to companies within the red-hot AI sector. In short, the organizations that want to dominate the AI space require enormous cloud resources to train and run their models, and Oracle is stepping up to supply the data centers to meet the surging demand.

As a result, Oracle's revenue has grown by about 46% over the last five years, jumping from $39 billion to $59 billion. That's key, as the company struggled with sluggish revenue growth for a decade between 2011 and 2021. Indeed, during those years, Oracle's revenue bounced between $35 billion and $40 billion, before significantly breaking out in 2022.

Considering the rapid growth and demand for AI applications, I think Oracle's strategy is sound. Investors looking for AI exposure shouldn't overlook the company's stock.

