What Are $PEPE's Chances of Leap-Frogging $SHIB? Could This New Meme Coin Flip Them Both?

Meme coins took a long journey with many ups and downs to get where they are now. Throughout this journey, the icons changed – the dog-dominated market was then hyped by frogs and today by foxes.

$PEPE’s market entry was phenomenal, and after a long dip, it is starting to heat up again. Similarly, $SHIB has reached some new milestones and awakened investors’ hopes.

Yet, there’s one coin that plans to outperform all these biggest names in the meme coin market - Galaxy Fox ($GFOX). What is it, and how does it plan to surpass some of the best meme coins to buy?

A Glimpse into the Galaxy Fox Ecosystem

For meme coins, making a name for themselves is quite an easy task. However, the real challenge is maintaining this name and keeping up with the market’s ups and downs. And just like that, Galaxy Fox has decided to leave a long-lasting impact on the market by introducing a multi-rewarding, fun, and engaging ecosystem that revolves around the play-to-earn concept.

In Galaxy Fox’s web3 runner game, skilled players are claimed to be rewarded weekly and monthly. At every gaming season, the top 20% of the players on the leaderboard get a handsome share of the prize pool. This pool is funded by in-game asset purchases, such as avatar skins and accessories, and gives back to the community to encourage their active participation.

Among many attributes, another interesting aspect distinguishing $GFOX from some of the best meme coins to buy is its staking system. Every transaction is charged a 6% royalty fee, split equally among the treasury, liquidity pool, and staking pool. The 2% staking pool fee is saved in this Stargate staking pool and rewards the dedicated community members who lock up their tokens. This approach encourages long-term holding and guarantees the project’s future growth.

One more distinctive feature of $GFOX is its beautifully designed tokenomics, aka Astronomics. There are 5 billion $GFOX tokens available, 70% of which are sold during the public sale, 10% is dedicated to the liquidity pool, 10% supports ecosystem growth, and the rest is equally split among the team and prizes.

Notably, these publicly available tokens will be periodically burned, reducing the overall circulating supply and remaining scarcity.

They also have an attractive NFT collection. During the presale, the $GFOX community is reported to witness the release of 3000 unique, fox-themed NFT pieces, which, besides their tradable character, will play a crucial role inside the game. These NFTs will be minted on the proprietary NFT marketplace and let users boost their in-game characters to gain a competitive edge.

This fascinating ERC20 coin is currently in presale, with over $450k already raised. Despite the sale starting only a few weeks ago, investor buying pressure has been intense – the first stage sold out in a matter of days, and stage 2 came with even greater success.

Besides all the exciting attributes of the project, such urgency is also driven by its dynamic price increase model.

$SHIB and $PEPE Overview -- What Are the Chances of a Comeback?

Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu have recently experienced some notable price moves. $SHIB has seen a substantial increase in large transactions, leading to a surge in trading volume and a promising rise in its price. This uptick in $SHIB's market activity is happening during a generally positive trend on the broader market, drawing increased attention from investors and enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, $PEPE has also shown strong growth, with its value rising sharply over a very short period. This surge followed news of a massive token burn and the introduction of a new advisory team, which could give the project better direction and fundamentals. Yet, the indications that it will bring some notable increases in value are extremely unlikely because of the high number of tokens in circulation and Pepe’s limited development and utilities.

Conclusion

Galaxy Fox appears to have a lot more going for it in terms of tokenomics and use-case scenarios, owing to its strong P2E features, as well as its NFT functionality. But only time will tell whether the Fox has what it takes to outsmart the frog and the dog. In the meantime, you can find out more about the $GFOX presale by checking the links below.

This post was authored by an external contributor and does not represent Benzinga's opinions and has not been edited for content. This contains sponsored content and is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cryptocurrency is a volatile market; do your independent research and only invest what you can afford to lose. New token launches and small market capitalization coins are inherently more risky than large cap cryptocurrencies. These tokens are subject to larger liquidity and market risks.

