What Apple's Contrarian Move Says About AAPL, and the Market as a Whole

Yesterday, as the major indices once again dropped alarmingly, there was one notable bright spot. The Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq all posted big losses, but one important component of all three, Apple (AAPL), had a great day, adding more than three percent. If you see Apple as a tech stock or the ultimate growth stock, that makes no sense. The fear of an omicron-driven slowdown is what was driving the market lower so, logically, any single, growth dependent stock should be expected to lead the move down. The fact that AAPL did the opposite tells us a lot about what that stock has become, but also about how the market feels about this period of volatility.

Apple, it seems, has made the ultimate transition from growth-oriented tech disruptor to a big, established safe stock. It is seen almost as a bond alternative, somewhere for investors to hide from volatility while banking a predictable return. The dividend yield on AAPL right now is just below 0.9%, putting it somewhere between three- and five-year Treasuries, but with the added advantages of sustained long-term growth and a massive stock buyback program that will continue to offer support.

What makes it safe in the eyes of institutional investors is that the company has enough cash on hand to weather any temporary downturn and continue to make, and even increase, those dividend payments. At various times, Apple has been criticized for hoarding cash rather than deploying it on growth-oriented projects and acquisitions but at times of uncertainty, a solid fortress-like balance sheet is the best protection a company can have and is extremely reassuring to investors.

However, simply being “safe” doesn’t explain a big jump yesterday as everything else was falling. For that to happen, there has to be a belief that the company will not just survive any potential downturn, but actually post decent growth regardless of what is going on elsewhere. That is a reasonable belief right now. The iPhone 13s are proving popular as the all-important holiday buying season gets underway, as are the latest iPads, and there is a lot of buzz about a possibly rejuvenated product pipeline from Apple heading into 2022.

As logical as all that may be, though, a jump in AAPL yesterday is only possible if the market, at its heart, believes that whatever is causing this volatility will prove to be temporary and short-lived. If there was any real fear that omicron would cause lasting economic chaos, not even AAPL would be immune from the panic. As it is, though, traders and investors are clearly looking forward to the time when the headlines fade and attention focuses back on the fact that, as Jay Powell reiterated yesterday, underlying economic strength continues.

Long-time readers of Market Musings will be aware that I have been consistently bullish on AAPL at least since last spring; that I own the stock; and that I have added to that position on various pullbacks over that time. I don’t claim that to be a particularly novel or inspiring view, but yesterday’s events demonstrate why it makes sense. Apple is where I, and it seems the market in general, park available cash right now. It offers a better yield than the 3-Year Treasury and, given what we saw yesterday, you could even argue that it does so with less risk and more upside.

Those aren’t sexy reasons to own a stock, nor do they fit with most people’s ideas of what “tech investing” is about, but give me a choice between sexy and exciting, or triple digit returns? I know which I will pick every time.

