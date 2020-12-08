What Apple's (AAPL) Fitness+ and AirPods Max Means For Investors

Apple (AAPL) is not a news-sensitive stock. When a company gets to that big a market cap and has such a large, diverse product range, a single news story rarely produces a big reaction in the stock price. That makes it unsuitable for those looking for a quick twenty-five, fifty or a hundred percent profit, but it also makes it a good long-term holding, as the downside is limited by the same dynamic. And, law of large numbers or not, the company just keeps growing. Sometimes it also means that small investors can read and digest the news, then act accordingly without feeling that a massive, immediate move has made them miss out.

That is true this morning.

In case you missed it, there has been a lot of news out of Cupertino this morning. The two most important announcements from the perspective of the stock’s long-term future are that there is now a launch date for Apple Fitness+, and it will be as soon as December 14, just in time for the holidays, and that the new AirPods Max will be over-the-ear headphones, retailing for $549.

AAPL is responding positively, as you might think given that news, but is less than one percent above yesterday’s close as I write and seems to be pulling back a bit after the initial jump:

That is not unusual behavior for AAPL following good news, and it is something I have used to my advantage many times in the past. Because of the size and diversification of Apple, news on any single product rarely moves the needle much, but there is another factor that weighs on any reaction there might be, and which gives rational long-term investors a huge advantage.

Apple is so big and successful that there are a large number of people who are cynical of everything. They are the ones who said that AirPods would be a disaster, that nobody would wear the now ubiquitous buds, that every iPhone update would lead to a crash in sales, and that expanding into services was a bad idea, and a whole host of other completely incorrect predictions of doom. Despite them being wrong so many times, that narrative still frequently has an impact shortly after major news.

Forgive me for putting words into the critics’ mouths, but their cynicism has become pretty predictable and will probably go something like “Over-the-ear headphones are just so passé… everyone use ear buds. You know, the ones that I told you would never catch on…” and “The home exercise market is just so saturated right now. What chance does Apple have of dominating it?”

What they forget every time, and where Apple’s long-term advantage from news like this comes from, is that there are now an estimated one billion iPhones in use around the world. At that level, accessories and services can be profitable without immediate uptake by a massive percentage of users, giving plenty of time for attitudes to change and for them to become successful. In the meantime, they just add to the very size and diversity that makes Apple such a strong long-term investment.

In the interests of disclosure, I should say that I am long AAPL, and will be even more long after this news. The fact that I can buy additional stock without a massive jump in the price is not a reason to be cautious. It is now normal for Apple and for those with a longer-term view is more of a feature than a bug.

