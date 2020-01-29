What Apple (AAPL) and GE (GE) Have in Common

Since yesterday’s close, two iconic companies have reported Q4 earnings. The public perception of Apple (AAPL) and GE (GE) could not be more different, but the releases reveal some similarities. Both have beaten estimates handily overall, and both did well in areas that had previously been cause for concern. More importantly, both stocks traded higher in the pre-market, and both look set up for a strong 2020.

The case for Apple is more obvious. I mean, just look at the 1-Year chart:

The strange thing is though, the bull case wasn’t that obvious last January. When I wrote this article back then, the view it espoused was that AAPL was a buy, even going into what was seen as a critical earnings report. At the time, this view was not widely held. The narrative was that iPhone sales had maxed out and that alone was reason enough to sell AAPL. My point was that neither of those things were true, and that still applies today.

In this earnings report, iPhone sales returned to growth. That is welcome given the outsized contribution the product makes, but it is not the be all and end all that some would have you believe. The big gains in Apple last year were driven by increased revenue from two non-iPhone segments of the company, wearables and services. This report showed that both of those continue to grow at an impressive rate and that alone can drive the stock even higher. Now, of course, there are those saying that growth in those areas is over.

Will these people never learn?

Apple has shown over the years that they fully understand that organic growth in hardware has a limit. Over time they have tweaked the product cycle to keep that growth going and have also diversified into other areas. Both of those strategies have worked so far (see chart above). Betting on them failing now may sound like a good idea to some, but it flies in the face of history. As a general rule, ignoring facts is not a good long-term trading strategy, so logic dictates that $400 for AAPL looks far more likely than $200 from here.

Apple is a story of continued success proving the naysayers wrong.

GE’s is not.

The 3-Year chart above makes it clear that their story is one of, if not survival, then certainly a turnaround.

Let’s face it, a few years ago, GE was a bloated, inefficient company whose recent history was marked by a series of bad bets. Something had to change, and it did.

In October of 2018, as the stock was about to crash through the psychologically significant $10 mark following a massive cut to its dividend, Larry Culp was appointed CEO. At the time, even though the announcement caused the stock to jump, I advised caution. The problems at GE were massive, and as capable as Culp obviously was, the bad news was still flowing. The stock looked like it would continue its drop once the euphoria around his appointment faded and that was what happened, not reaching its low of $6.66 until December.

Eventually, though, talent shows, and that is evident after this last earnings report. In fact, it was evident a bit earlier. I wrote in October that there were signs that the turnaround was coming. That call was maybe a bit premature, but this report confirms what I thought then.

GE’s adjusted EPS of $0.21 easily beat Street expectations and the stock is trading nearly seven percent higher in the pre-market as I write. There is one note of caution, with guidance for the year that is so-so at best but since Culp’s appointment, guidance has been consistently conservative. The price action this morning shows that traders think it will be this time too.

Analysts often take their role far too seriously. They love analysis so much that they do it to the point where they cannot see the obvious thing right in front of their face. That seems to be the case here. Like Apple’s success, GE’s turnaround should just be taken at face value and if you do that, both stocks can be expected to outperform.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.