What Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMEH) 26% Share Price Gain Is Not Telling You

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 26% gain in the last month alone. The last month tops off a massive increase of 112% in the last year.

Following the firm bounce in price, Apollo Medical Holdings may be sending bearish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 27x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 20x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Apollo Medical Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqCM:AMEH Price Based on Past Earnings May 8th 2021

Is There Enough Growth For Apollo Medical Holdings?

Apollo Medical Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 141%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 44% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 13% as estimated by the sole analyst watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 18% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's alarming that Apollo Medical Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

The large bounce in Apollo Medical Holdings' shares has lifted the company's P/E to a fairly high level. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Apollo Medical Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E for a company whose earnings are forecast to decline. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Apollo Medical Holdings (at least 1 which is concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Apollo Medical Holdings, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

