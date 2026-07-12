What This Apogee Insider Move Might Mean After a 247% Stock Run

Key Points

The total disposition of 95,046 shares included the sale of 20,000 shares and a gift of 75,046 shares.

The transaction reduced the insider's direct common stock holdings by 9%, as reported in the Form 4.

The open-market portion of the activity was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in August 2025.

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Michael Thomas Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE), reported a disposition of 95,046 shares of common stock on July 8, 2026 and July 10, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares gifted 75,046 Shares sold 20,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 920,941 Post-transaction value $123.08 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($133.63); post-transaction value based on July 10, 2026 market close ($133.65).

Key questions

What was the primary mechanism for the reported sale?

The sale of 20,000 shares was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on August 13, 2025, providing a structured exit strategy that avoids potential conflicts regarding non-public information.

The sale of 20,000 shares was conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on August 13, 2025, providing a structured exit strategy that avoids potential conflicts regarding non-public information. How did the charitable gift affect the insider's position?

Henderson gifted 75,046 shares to a donor-advised fund; while this reduced the direct share count, it represents a transfer for philanthropic purposes rather than a market-based liquidation of equity.

Henderson gifted 75,046 shares to a donor-advised fund; while this reduced the direct share count, it represents a transfer for philanthropic purposes rather than a market-based liquidation of equity. What is the company's current financial profile and performance context?

Apogee Therapeutics, which reported a net loss of $274.6 million for the trailing 12 months, has seen its stock price generate a 247% return over the one-year period ending July 10, 2026.

Apogee Therapeutics, which reported a net loss of $274.6 million for the trailing 12 months, has seen its stock price generate a 247% return over the one-year period ending July 10, 2026. What remains of the insider's total equity exposure?

Following these transactions, Henderson retains 921,000 common shares in direct ownership.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-09) $133.57 Market Capitalization $8.2 billion Net Income (TTM) -$274.6 million One Year Stock Performance +246.51%

Company Snapshot

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing biologic monoclonal antibody therapies, with lead programs including APG777 for atopic dermatitis and APG808 for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, targeting large inflammatory and immunological disease markets.

The company generates value through the development and potential commercialization of proprietary subcutaneous extended half-life monoclonal antibodies designed to provide improved patient convenience and therapeutic efficacy compared to existing treatment modalities.

Apogee's target markets include patients with atopic dermatitis, COPD, and other inflammatory and immunological disorders, with commercial opportunities spanning dermatology and respiratory therapeutic areas.

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Waltham with a focused pipeline of biologic therapies addressing significant unmet medical needs in inflammatory and immunological disorders. The company's competitive strategy centers on the development of extended half-life monoclonal antibodies designed to enhance patient outcomes and treatment adherence. With a market capitalization of $8.2 billion and substantial recent equity appreciation, Apogee represents a high-growth biotech investment thesis dependent on successful clinical development and regulatory approval of its lead candidates.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s important to note that most of this transaction wasn't a sale at all. Of the 95,046 shares that left Henderson's account, 75,046 went to a donor-advised fund as a charitable gift, not to the open market. The actual sale was 20,000 shares under a 10b5-1 plan set almost a year ago, and the CEO still holds 921,000 shares worth roughly $123 million. When a founder keeps a nine-figure position after a token trim, it doesn’t seem like a red flag at all.



Meanwhile, Apogee's lead antibody, zumilokibart, posted strong 52-week Phase 2 data in atopic dermatitis showing durable responses on every-3-and-6-month dosing, setting up a Phase 3 start in the second half of 2026. A $403 million equity raise pushed cash to roughly $1.3 billion, funding operations into 2029, well past the loss the company is currently absorbing.



For long-term investors, the catalysts dwarf the insider noise. This is a biotech story riding on important trial data, and the Phase 3 launch and the head-to-head readout against Dupixent, both due in the back half of 2026, are what actually decide this stock.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.