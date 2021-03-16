What Annuities are Really Worth

(New York)

One of the challenges with annuities, whether as an annuities salesman or as an advisor explaining them to clients, is how to position them. The most fundamental utility of an annuity is the idea that it can provide income for life. In other words, the client can have peace of mind that they will have income even if they live to be 120. In this way, an annuity is not a market-based investment in the traditional sense, but rather it is an insurance contract. For advisors this concept will be second nature, but for clients this is not as clear. Accordingly, the main value of the annuity is not specifically in the income it provides, but in the risk mitigation it offers against very long lifespans for clients.

FINSUM: If you are active in annuities this might sound like a broken record; if you aren’t, it is a useful line of thinking. Either way, everyone needs to be reminded!

annuities

fixed annuities

variable annuities

income

retirement

