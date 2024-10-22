What Analysts Are Saying About Zymeworks Stock

Analysts' ratings for Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $13.75, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.77% from the previous average price target of $13.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Zymeworks is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $12.00 $12.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Neutral $12.00 $10.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $10.00 $10.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zymeworks. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zymeworks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Zymeworks's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Zymeworks's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enables precise engineering of differentiated product candidates. Its clinical candidate, zanidatamab, is a novel Azymetric HER2-targeted bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1, Phase 2, and pivotal clinical trials globally as a targeted treatment option for patients with solid tumors that express HER2. The company is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology and other therapeutic areas.

Breaking Down Zymeworks's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zymeworks's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 174.82%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Zymeworks's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -195.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zymeworks's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

