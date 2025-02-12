What Analysts Are Saying About Zscaler Stock

23 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|7
|12
|4
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|6
|11
|3
|0
|0
Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $228.48, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average has increased by 5.56% from the previous average price target of $216.45.
Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Zscaler by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Gregg Moskowitz
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Neutral
|$225.00
|$210.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$225.00
|$205.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$240.00
|$240.00
|Andrew Nowinski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$190.00
|$180.00
|Fatima Boolani
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$235.00
|$230.00
|Rob Owens
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$235.00
|$215.00
|Yun Kim
|Loop Capital
|Lowers
|Hold
|$195.00
|$200.00
|Keith Bachman
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$222.00
|$197.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$230.00
|$230.00
|Ittai Kidron
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$230.00
|Eric Heath
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$250.00
|$245.00
|Patrick Colville
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$205.00
|$195.00
|Trevor Walsh
|JMP Securities
|Lowers
|Market Outperform
|$240.00
|$270.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$225.00
|$210.00
|Hamza Fodderwala
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$205.00
|$215.00
|Patrick Colville
|Deutsche Bank
|Raises
|Buy
|$225.00
|$200.00
|Kingsley Crane
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$230.00
|$220.00
|Mike Cikos
|Needham
|Announces
|Buy
|$240.00
|-
|Brian Essex
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$220.00
|Gray Powell
|BTIG
|Raises
|Buy
|$238.00
|$205.00
|Joseph Gallo
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$245.00
|$225.00
|Eric Heath
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$245.00
|$220.00
|Saket Kalia
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$220.00
|$200.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zscaler. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zscaler compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Zscaler's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Zscaler's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Discovering Zscaler: A Closer Look
Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.
Breaking Down Zscaler's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.
Revenue Growth: Zscaler's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.
Net Margin: Zscaler's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Zscaler's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.
Return on Assets (ROA): Zscaler's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: Zscaler's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.87, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
Analyst Ratings: Simplified
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
