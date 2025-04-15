What Analysts Are Saying About ZoomInfo Technologies Stock

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 8 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $11.75, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Marking an increase of 0.86%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $11.65.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ZoomInfo Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Siti Panigrahi |Mizuho |Lowers |Neutral | $9.00|$11.00 | |Gil Luria |DA Davidson |Lowers |Neutral | $8.00|$13.00 | | Allan Verkhovski |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Perform | $11.00|$10.30 | |David Hynes |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $15.00|$14.00 | |Elizabeth Porter |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Equal-Weight | $13.00|$11.00 | |Michael Turrin |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $12.00|$11.00 | |Parker Lane |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $14.00|$13.00 | |Joshua Reilly |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $15.00|$15.00 | |Brent Bracelin |Piper Sandler |Raises |Neutral | $11.00|$10.00 | |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $13.00|$11.00 | |Tyler Radke |Citigroup |Raises |Sell | $9.00|$8.50 | |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $11.00|$12.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ZoomInfo Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ZoomInfo Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ZoomInfo Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ZoomInfo Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of ZoomInfo Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ZoomInfo Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ZoomInfo Technologies analyst ratings.

Get to Know ZoomInfo Technologies Better

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Nearly all of its revenue is derived from the United States.

ZoomInfo Technologies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ZoomInfo Technologies's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.31% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: ZoomInfo Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZoomInfo Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ZoomInfo Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.82. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for ZI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.