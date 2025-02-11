What Analysts Are Saying About ZoomInfo Technologies Stock

Analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.26, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. Highlighting a 3.02% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $10.58.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of ZoomInfo Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Sell $9.00 $8.50 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $12.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $14.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $10.00 $11.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $10.30 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Sell $8.50 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to ZoomInfo Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ZoomInfo Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Nearly all of its revenue is derived from the United States.

ZoomInfo Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, ZoomInfo Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.25% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: ZoomInfo Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ZoomInfo Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ZoomInfo Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.82. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

