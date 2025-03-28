What Analysts Are Saying About Zions Bancorp Stock

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $63.4, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.12% from the previous average price target of $62.70.

A clear picture of Zions Bancorp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $62.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $64.00 $71.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $64.00 $64.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $63.00 $61.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $62.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $69.00 $66.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $70.00 $65.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $61.00 $59.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $62.00 $65.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $59.00 $52.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Zions Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a regional US bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions focuses primarily on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Zions Bancorp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Zions Bancorp displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Zions Bancorp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.57, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

