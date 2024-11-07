What Analysts Are Saying About Wolfspeed Stock

In the latest quarter, 16 analysts provided ratings for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 8 2 0 Last 30D 3 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $16.44, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 30.04%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Wolfspeed. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $18.00 $25.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $20.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00 Craig Irwin Roth MKM Lowers Buy $20.00 $25.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $11.00 $16.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $18.00 $20.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $10.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Underperform $8.00 $17.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $25.00 $45.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $15.00 $25.00 Robert Sanders Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $14.00 $17.00 Matthew Ramsay TD Cowen Lowers Hold $15.00 $25.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $16.00 $23.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $20.00 $35.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $17.00 $28.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Wolfspeed. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wolfspeed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Wolfspeed's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Wolfspeed's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wolfspeed analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Wolfspeed: A Closer Look

Wolfspeed Inc is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductors. It is focused on silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The company serves applications such as transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from Europe and the rest from the United States, China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

Wolfspeed's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Wolfspeed's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.99% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Wolfspeed's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -87.14%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -18.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wolfspeed's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Wolfspeed's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.0. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WOLF

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jan 2022 Piper Sandler Upgrades Neutral Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for WOLF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.