What Analysts Are Saying About Williams-Sonoma Stock

During the last three months, 25 analysts shared their evaluations of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 9 13 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 1 1 3M Ago 0 7 7 0 1

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $278.32, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $154.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.06% increase from the previous average price target of $233.77.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Williams-Sonoma's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $315.00 $310.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $275.00 $245.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $300.00 $315.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $320.00 $300.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $340.00 $320.00 Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Neutral $298.00 $250.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $330.00 - Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Sell $255.00 $195.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $290.00 $220.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Underweight $232.00 $146.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Raises Outperform $320.00 $260.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $300.00 $240.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $295.00 $261.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $270.00 $155.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $263.00 $154.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Neutral $300.00 $200.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $320.00 $265.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $154.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $261.00 $165.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $240.00 $210.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $265.00 $215.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Outperform $280.00 $230.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Announces Hold $220.00 - Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Neutral $250.00 $222.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Williams-Sonoma. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Williams-Sonoma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Williams-Sonoma's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Williams-Sonoma's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Williams-Sonoma

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (156 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (184) provides casual home accessories. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids (46) and PBteen. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Williams-Sonoma's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Williams-Sonoma faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.1% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Williams-Sonoma's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.55%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams-Sonoma's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.99% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams-Sonoma's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

