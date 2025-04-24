What Analysts Are Saying About WEX Stock

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for WEX (NYSE:WEX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $166.17, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 15.15% lower than the prior average price target of $195.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of WEX among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrew Bauch |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $140.00|$160.00 | |Dan Dolev |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $170.00|$215.00 | |Ramsey El-Assal |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $155.00|$200.00 | |Sanjay Sakhrani |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Lowers |Outperform | $200.00|$220.00 | |Nik Cremo |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $172.00|$200.00 | |Andrew Bauch |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $160.00|$180.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WEX. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to WEX. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of WEX compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of WEX compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WEX's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into WEX's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on WEX analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About WEX

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates three business segments: Mobility, Benefits, and Corporate Payments. Mobility segment, the top segment by revenue, provides fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services for commercial and government fleets. The Corporate Payments segment offers business-to-business payment processing and transaction monitoring services. The Benefits segment generates revenue from healthcare payment products and its consumer-directed software platform. Wex's largest end market is the United States of America.

WEX's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: WEX's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.04%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.04%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEX's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: WEX's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.94, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WEX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for WEX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.