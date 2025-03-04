What Analysts Are Saying About Welltower Stock

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $172.5, a high estimate of $242.00, and a low estimate of $141.00. This current average has increased by 8.92% from the previous average price target of $158.38.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Welltower by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $145.00 $144.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $165.00 $144.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Buy $242.00 $221.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $167.00 $145.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $144.00 $142.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Buy $221.00 $190.00 Jonathan Hughes Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $155.00 $145.00 Omotayo Okusanya Mizuho Raises Outperform $141.00 $136.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Welltower. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Welltower's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Welltower analyst ratings.

Get to Know Welltower Better

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,271 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/postacute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in both Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Welltower: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Welltower showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.18% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Welltower's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Welltower's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Welltower's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Welltower adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WELL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WELL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.