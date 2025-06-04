What Analysts Are Saying About Wells Fargo Stock

During the last three months, 15 analysts shared their evaluations of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Wells Fargo and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $81.23, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. A 0.56% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $81.69.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Wells Fargo. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $88.00 $72.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $87.00 $77.00 Erika Najarian B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $83.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Overweight $87.00 $92.00 David Long Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $78.00 $88.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $75.00 $77.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $73.00 $84.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $77.00 - Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $80.00 $79.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $84.00 $86.00 Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $73.50 $82.00 Erika Najarian B of A Securities Lowers Buy $83.00 $85.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $78.00 $82.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Announces Outperform $80.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Wells Fargo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wells Fargo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Wells Fargo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Wells Fargo's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US

Understanding the Numbers: Wells Fargo's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Wells Fargo's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.42%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Wells Fargo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wells Fargo's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wells Fargo's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.16.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

